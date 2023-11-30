Free parking in Wolverhampton city centre and Wednesfield over the festive period

It is hoped the measure will be a shot in the arm for businesses and help people during the 'cost of living crisis'.

In the city centre, there will be free parking all day on Sundays beginning this Sunday up until and including Sunday, January 7 – apart from on Christmas Eve when normal charges will apply.

There will also be free parking in the city centre after 3pm on December 13 and after 3pm every day from Monday to Friday from December 18 up to and including January 5.

Drivers parking on those days before 3pm will only need to purchase enough parking to cover until 3pm.

The offers applies at car parks in School Street; Peel Street; Market car park; Fold Street; Bell Street; Temple Street; Snow Hill Market and Tempest Street.

In Wednesfield town, there will be free all day parking every day from Friday until and including January 7 – no ticket or RingGo parking session required.

It includes Woodhouse Fold car park A, B and C as well as Alfred Squire Road car park.

Councillor Craig Collingswood, Wolverhampton Council’s cabinet member for environment and climate change, said: “With the current cost of living crisis and money not going as far as it used to for everyone at the moment, I am pleased that the city council is able to help with these car parking offers.

“At what can be a very expensive time, help to cut costs is always welcome, whether you’re parking up to go Christmas shopping or to visit one of the many seasonal council events we have going on.

“I encourage everyone to make the most of their money and use our car parking offers to help make their festive shopping and fun that little bit more cost effective.”

All details of the days there are free parking offers along with Christmas shopping extended opening hours are available at bit.ly/3GlK31M