Former post office to be converted into centre offering digital support to residents and businesses

Bloxwich Launchpad will offer facilities for residents to access digital support and training, as well as space for entrepreneurs to form and grow their businesses.

The digital access centre will be situated on the ground floor of the former post office in Bloxwich town centre.

A CGI image showing how Bloxwich Launchpad could look

The first floor will be transformed into an incubation centre, with facilities including meeting rooms, crafting space and a print room, to support entrepreneurs.

The new centre requires a complete refurbishment of the former post office in Market Place and it is hoped that Bloxwich Launchpad will be open for business around September 2024.

Councillor Adrian Andrew, deputy leader and portfolio holder for regeneration at Walsall Council, said: “Bloxwich Launchpad is an exciting and much-needed project that will give residents the opportunity to access digital skills support and training in a convenient, central location, whilst helping entrepreneurs to grow their businesses.

A CGI image showing how Bloxwich Launchpad could look

“Stakeholder engagement highlighted that businesses found that ensuring people had the right skills was important for being able to recruit, expand and grow the local economy. Providing quality facilities like this to enable people to upskill will help us to create more opportunities for local people and businesses.”

The post office has relocated to Tradeworld (Home Bargains) on Bloxwich High Street following its closure earlier this year.

The council purchased the building with plans to modernise and extend it, in order to provide modern facilities to aid business growth and digital skills in the borough.

The borough of Walsall is in the middle of a £1.5 billion transformative programme of investment.

Bloxwich Launchpad is one of five projects under the Bloxwich Town Deal and has received Government Town Deal funding as part of the £25 million in total that has been secured for Bloxwich.

Other projects under Bloxwich Town Deal will help to improve connectivity between Bloxwich and the wider Walsall area, creating improved public transport and active travel routes.