Brindley Group chairman reflects on 'incredible journey' as he announces his retirement

Brindley Garages Group, which consists of 13 dealerships spread across Cannock, West Bromwich, Wolverhampton and Tipton, has bid farewell to retiring chairman Robin Brindley.

Under his visionary leadership, the company has evolved into a thriving force in the automotive industry, achieving an impressive annual turnover of £300 million.

The company proudly represents a portfolio of brands including Honda, Hyundai, Kia, Mazda, Volvo, Nissan, MG, and Maxus.

Robin said: "It has been an incredible journey overseeing the evolution of Brindley Garages over the past 60 years.

"The company's growth and success have been a collective effort, and I am tremendously grateful to our loyal staff and our valued customers who have been an integral part of our journey.

"As I pass the torch, I am confident in the leadership of my stepson Che, who has successfully overseen our recent expansion and who envisions a future of continued growth and success for the company."

"I extend my heartfelt gratitude to each member of our devoted team. Their hard work, dedication, and commitment have propelled Brindley Garages to the forefront of the industry. Our success is a testament to their unwavering efforts."

Brindley Garages Group has recently unveiled another milestone – a state-of-the-art Kia showroom on the Penn Road in Wolverhampton.