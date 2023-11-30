Jet2 to start flights to new southern Europe destination from Birmingham Airport in 2025

Jet2CityBreaks is also offering Porto as part of its expanded City Breaks programme, which has gone on sale in response to strong demand from holidaymakers wanting to book ahead

Flights and city breaks to Porto from Birmingham Airport will run from March 27 to November 9 2025. There will be up to two weekly services on Thursdays and Sundays.

Jet2CityBreaks’ full City Breaks programme for summer 2025 from Birmingham Airport is also on sale with other popular city break destinations available to book include Athens, Barcelona, Budapest, Krakow, Prague, Nice, Rome Vienna and Venice.

Steve Heapy, chief executive of Jet2.com and Jet2holidays, said: “We are delighted to be announcing more good news for Summer 25, with the launch of our biggest ever City Breaks programme from Birmingham Airport that includes a brand-new city break destination – Porto. As the largest operator of European city breaks, the size and scale of this programme means we are offering more choice and flexibility than ever before to customers and independent travel agents in the Midlands."