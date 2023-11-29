Flights to two new holiday destinations to start from Birmingham Airport next summer

Continued strong demand for holidays to Greece prompted the UK’s largest tour operator to add the island of Symi and Athens Coast to its programme.

There are 12 new hotels across eight resorts for Athens Coast and four accommodation options in three resorts in Symi

Holidaymakers will be able to access Athens Coast between May 2 and October 31 via Athens Airport.

Symi is a satellite island off Rhodes. Holidays will operate from April 4 to the end of Octobet. Flights will go to Rhodes Airport and there is then a ferry crossing of approximately one-and-a-half hours to Symi.

In total, Jet2holidays will operate more than 50 weekly services during peak periods to Greece from Birmingham.

Steve Heapy, chief executive of Jet2.com and Jet2holidays, said: “Greece is proving to be a popular choice of holiday destination for next summer, so we have no doubt that these two new additions will be much sought-after by customers and independent travel agents in the Midlands."