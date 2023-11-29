Aldi set to reveal new interior of Dudley store after facelift

Aldi Dudley, on Peartree Lane, Dudley, is set to reopen tomorrow at 8am as they welcome in a new, state-of-the-art interior.

The new look store, which closed for refurbishment on November 23, will include increased space, which will be dedicated to fish and meat, health and beauty products beers and a range of other products.

Store manager, Simon Zareian, said: "The store is looking fantastic, and we can’t wait to welcome our loyal customers back so they can see it for themselves.

"We’re committed to making sure that the shopping experience each customer enjoys in our stores is on a par with the products and service they’re used to."

The new format of the store was designed to make shopping in the space easier and more streamlined, with customers new signage put into place to make guidance easier.

As part of the upgrades, the store has also created an 'Aisle of Aldi' section, which features a range of special buy deals on foods and toys.

The upgrades come following feedback received from Aldi shoppers and utilise a £600m investment that looks to further improve stores across the country.