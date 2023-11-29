Airline to start new flights early from Birmingham Airport

The new programme of flights from Birmingham will now start from March 18.

Basing the aircraft there has enabled the airline to further expand its Birmingham network with 16 new routes.

They are in addition to 13 domestic and international services the airline already operates from Birmingham.

The airline’s first base opening in the UK in over a decade will create around 100 direct jobs for pilots and crew and over 1,200 more indirect jobs.

easyJet is the largest airline in the UK and currently employs around 10,000 people across England, Scotland and Northern Ireland.

Flights to Antalya and Barcelona will start from March 18 and will operate year-round twice a week and three times a week respectively. New routes to Alicante and Tenerife will start on March 19 and operate twice a week year-round, followed by a new route to Larnaca starting March 20 which will operate twice a week throughout summer as well as Malaga and Enfidha both starting March 21 and operating twice a week year-round.

New flights from Birmingham to Berlin will launch on April 1 and operate twice a week year-round, followed by the airline’s new service to the Egyptian resort of Sharm el Sheikh which will operate once a week year-round starting on April 2.

A new domestic connection to Jersey will also start on April 2 and operate twice a week year-round and on April 3 a new summer route to Heraklion in Crete will begin operating once a week.

From April 4 a new route to Dalaman will operate twice a week throughout summer and Fuerteventura which will operate once a week year-round.

Later in the month a brand new route to Rhodes will launch on April 23 and operate once a week throughout summer, followed by a new summer route to Corfu which will start on May 1 and operate twice weekly as well as Kos which will start on May 3 and operate once a week throughout summer.

Flights are available to book from November 30 at easyJet.com and via the mobile app.

Ali Gayward, UK country manager at easyJet, said: “We are delighted to be opening our Birmingham base early, demonstrating our continued confidence in the region with customers choosing us for our trusted brand, unrivalled network and great value fares.

“Investing in a ninth base in the UK strengthens easyJet’s network by positioning it as the carrier of choice to serve UK consumers and capture demand for travel, further growing our share of the UK leisure market for both the airline and easyJet holidays.

“With flights for 16 new routes on sale from this Thursday, we’re offering our customers in the Midlands even more choice when planning their holidays and we can’t wait to welcome them on board.”

Tom Screen, aviation director for Birmingham Airport, said: “Antalya, Barcelona, Berlin, Fuerteventura, Enfidha, Sharm el Sheikh, Rhodes, Dalaman, Jersey, Larnaca, Malaga, Alicante, Tenerife, Corfu, Kos and Heraklion – 16 new destinations easyJet will begin serving in the weeks from March 2024 when they open their three-aircraft base at BHX.

“To say we’re excited is an understatement. This will bring jobs to the region and greater choice for customers, particularly as easyJet holidays cements its place in the Midlands market with great package deals.”