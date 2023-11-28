Sandwell pub reopens with refreshed bar and expanded dining space after extensive three-week refurb

The Dog in Warley now boasts a brighter, more contemporary aesthetic.

The Dog in Warley recently opened its doors to guests following an extensive three-week refurbishment. Kristina Allen Photography

The makeover has seen the pub in Hagley Road West undergo a complete transformation.

A refreshed bar, new soft furnishings and an expanded dining space are some of the new changes that have been made to provide guests with a relaxed and warm environment to enjoy their visit.

The Dog in Warley recently opened its doors to guests following an extensive three-week refurbishment. Kristina Allen Photography

The Dog offers a fixed-price menu with three courses available for £11.79 from noon–5pm, Monday to Friday and £14.79 after 5pm Monday to Friday.

The pub has also updated its menu to include a wide range of new delicious dishes, including slow cooked rib of beef, shepherd’s pie, steaks, and roasts are available every Sunday.

The Dog in Warley recently opened its doors to guests following an extensive three-week refurbishment. Kristina Allen Photography

Samantha Warr, general manager at The Dog, said: “We’re thrilled to welcome guests, both familiar faces and new friends, to experience our pub’s new look, whilst keeping the cosy feel of the Dog we all know and love.”

For more information, or to make a booking, visit emberinns.co.uk/nationalsearch/eastandwestmidlands/the-dog-warley#