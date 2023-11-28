Plans submitted for manufacturer’s new £30m Wolverhampton HQ - up to 50 jobs expected

Stoford has submitted a detailed planning application on behalf of Task Consumer Products for the development of almost 210,000 sq ft of new industrial/distribution accommodation on an 18-acre site at Citygate Park, Stafford Road in Wolverhampton.

The plans propose the expansion of Task’s operations within a single location. They include the 83,500 sq ft extension of an existing building which will be connected, via a conveyor belt system, to a new purpose built unit of around 125,000 sq ft with three-storey office space.

Both the extension and new build will be delivered to the highest sustainability standards, targeting BREEAM ‘Excellent’. Energy efficient measures including PV roof panels will be contained within the fabric of the building and the site will have provision for electric vehicle charging.

Stoford has been appointed lead developer for the scheme, which could start as early as February if approved.

Work is set to begin this month on the demolition of a vacant neighbouring warehouse, formerly occupied by automotive manufacturer Fablink, which has been given prior approval by Wolverhampton Council.

Task is a family-owned firm specialising in the manufacture and distribution of soft tissue products, including toilet tissue, kitchen towels and hand towels. Its new accommodation will provide onsite warehousing and distribution space to support existing and expanded lines of production, and represents an investment of £30m.

Nikul Patel, director at Task, says that the redevelopment of its headquarters will secure the firm’s future in the West Midlands. Task is currently ranked one of the top 100 fastest growing private companies in the UK.

He said: “This investment is being driven by the rapid growth of our Little Duck brand, as well as our increasing market share in the private label sector. It will allow for further production capacity and warehousing, and we expect to create as many as 50 new manufacturing and distribution jobs to meet customer demand.”

Stoford joint managing director Dan Gallagher said: “This proposed extension and new development is exciting news for employment in Wolverhampton. It will enable Task to consolidate its operations and continue to deliver market-leading products from the same location. We will shortly begin demolition of an adjacent disused property to ensure there are no obstructions on site and that the full programme can be delivered more swiftly.”