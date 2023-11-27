New low cost fitness chain opens gym in Stafford

It marks the company’s 233rd gym opening as it continues to grow across the UK.

The Gym Group Stafford is located at Wolverhampton Road, Unit 1 in Alvis Retail Park.

It features a variety of high-spec, state-of-the-art equipment available to new joiners. This includes specialised cardio machines and dedicated weight areas, as well as functional training spaces, providing the flexibility to accommodate personal preferences and individual workout styles.

Charlie Francis, general manager of The Gym Group Stafford, said: “As we proudly open the doors to our first gym in Stafford, we’re excited to welcome our new members from the local community looking to start or further their fitness journeys. At The Gym Group, we believe that achieving personal health and fitness goals should be an empowering, affordable, and enjoyable experience for everyone. Our brilliant and expert gym team can’t wait to get started.”