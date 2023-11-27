Former Ted Baker chief to join Marston's board

Matthew Roberts, who has served as a non-executive director and chairman of the audit committee since 2017, will retire from the Board with effect from January 23 at the conclusion of the company's annual general meeting.

Rachel Osborne will join as an independent non-executive director and chairman of the audit committee .

Until last year she was CEO of Ted Baker and is currently a non-executive director and chairman of the audit committee at Ocado Group.

She is a qualified chartered accountant and brings a wealth of recent and relevant financial, consumer and retail experience to the board.

She has been chief financial officer of multiple listed companies including Ted Baker, Debenhams and Domino's Pizza Group.

Marston's chairman William Rucker said: "On behalf of the board, I am very pleased to welcome Rachel to Marston's. She brings strong financial and audit experience as well as broader commercial and operational expertise which will add considerable value to our board. I would also like to thank Matthew for his valuable contribution over the past seven years and wish him all the best for the future."