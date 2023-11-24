Owner of Britain's new wonkiest pub reveals plans for 'special' inn as he starts clean up

The Tilted Barrel in Tipton had previously gone up for auction in October, but had failed to sell after its reserve price was not met.

But its new owner Ian Riaar has revealed that he stepped in afterwards and bought the Grade II listed building, on High Street, paying around £186,000.

It comes following the unfortunate loss of The Crooked House, which burned down in a suspected arson attack on August 5 and was demolished two days later.

The 64-year-old, who owns several other pubs around the Black Country, has told the Express & Star of his plans to renovate the building and run it as a pub once again.

Mr Riaar, of Sutton Coldfield, said: "After the auction I approached the auctioneers and said I wanted to buy it.

"It around 200 years old so it's something special and has heritage value.

"I would like to keep it as a pub but I will need to get planning permission for an extension for a kitchen area.