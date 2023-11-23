Natwest to close more branches – with two Black Country towns impacted
NatWest Group has announced that it plans to close another 19 branches – including in Wednesfield and Dudley.
The branch in Wednesfield, on High Street, will close on February 28.
Natwest will also close its branch in Dudley, on Castle Street, on March 7 and in Birmingham, on Bristol Road South, on March 5.
NatWest Group said it will shut 18 NatWest branches and one Royal Bank of Scotland set.
All the NatWest sites will close in either the latter part of February or early March, the bank said.
The one RBS branch that is set to close is on Sauchiehall Street in Glasgow, though it will stay open until November 19 next year.
There has been a massive exodus of branches from the high street in recent years.
So far in 2023 alone, banks have announced the closure of 578 branches across the UK.
The largest number of closures announced this year have been Barclays branches. The bank has said 185 of its sites are set to shut.
NatWest is second with 116 branches, followed by Lloyds (112), Halifax (72), Virgin Money (40), Bank of Scotland (28), Ulster Bank (10), TSB (nine), RBS (five), and Nationwide (one).
It comes as the average number of transactions made over the counter at NatWest Group branches fell 60% in the four years to January 2023. Customers have chosen to use mobile apps instead.
NatWest said: “As with many industries, most of our customers are shifting to mobile and online banking, because it’s faster and easier for people to manage their financial lives.
“We understand and recognise that digital solutions aren’t right for everyone or every situation, and that when we close branches we have to make sure that no-one is left behind.
“We take our responsibility seriously to support the people who face challenges in moving online, so we are investing to provide them with support and alternatives that work for them.”
The branches impacted, and which date they are set to close.
– NatWest branches
London – Chiswick High Road – February 20
Redcar – High Street East – February 20
Bradford – New Line – February 21
Surbiton – Victoria Road – February 21
Bakewell – Water Lane – February 22
Greenwich – Greenwich Church Street – February 22
Ormskirk – Moor Street – February 27
London – Station Parade – February 27
Morecambe – Marine Road Central – February 28
Wednesfield – High Street – February 28
Pontypridd – Taff Street – February 29
Rickmansworth – High Street – February 29
Birmingham – Bristol Road South – March 5
Liverpool – Prescot Road – March 5
London – Piccadilly – March 6
Rochester – High Street – March 6
Dudley – Castle Street – March 7
Maldon – High Street – March 7
– RBS branches
Glasgow – Sauchiehall Street – November 19