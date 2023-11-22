West Bromwich pub set to reopen after major £285,000 investment

The Coach and Horses on Kesteven Road is due to open its doors on Friday, December 1.

The pub is part of Proper Pubs, the community wet-led operator division of Admiral Taverns, which has more than 190 pubs across England, Scotland and Wales.

Behind the bar is community hero and passionate operator, Chantelle Smith, who has a wealth of knowledge and expertise in the hospitality industry.

Having previously worked at another Proper Pub in the area, The County, she is a popular local figure and experienced operator.

Inside, the pub has been transformed to host one large, open-plan room with a new bar, brand-new furniture, flooring and soft furnishings throughout to ensure a welcoming look and feel.

Outside, the beer garden has been redeveloped, including new lighting and seating.

The pub will be celebrating the reopening with an action-packed weekend of live music, complimentary fizz, karaoke and a DJ, as well as plenty of live sports for customers to enjoy.

There will also be a special appearance from Santa.

The Coach and Horses will be offering a wide range of drinks offers, including Wine Wednesday, where customers can get £2 off a bottle, Fizz Friday, offering customers a bottle of fizz for £10, along with cocktails, bottle and shot deals throughout the week.

Chantelle said: “The pub looks fantastic, and I can’t believe the transformation. I’m really excited to get behind the bar, meet all our customers and support our local community.

"We’ll be starting off by collecting food for a local food bank, and donations to get a defibrillator installed.

“Pubs are the hub of their community, and we can’t wait to be the hub of West Bromwich.”

The Coach and Horses will also host regular darts team league evenings.

Customers can expect to enjoy regular weekend entertainment, such as karaoke and DJ nights.

Matthew Gurney, operations director for Proper Pubs, said: “I’m really excited about the opening of the Coach and Horses. "The team have worked hard on the refurbishment, and we’re just finalising the finishing touches.

"On behalf of the Proper Pubs team, we would like to wish our community hero, Chantelle, every inch of success for the future in making the Coach and Horses a fantastic hub of the community.”