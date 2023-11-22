Tara Group welcomes its latest intake of graduate trainees

Launched in 2021 the programme aims to support young talent and help strengthen the industry’s future. To date, Tara Group has secured permanent positions for all of its graduates, on completion of their programme.

At Tara Group, which consists of Cameron Homes, Chasetown Civil Engineering and Keon Homes, the six graduates will have the unique opportunity to gain experience in a variety of departments across the three companies during a two-year period. This enables graduates to determine where their strengths and capabilities are best placed, before committing to a career in a chosen specialism.

Graduates began their programmes with two weeks of on-site experience, before embarking on training rotations within three core areas of the business – commercial, technical and production.

Carli Gallier, people manager at Tara Group said: “We are delighted to welcome the latest intake of graduates to our team at Tara Group. It's exciting to see them begin their training and develop new skills. As a Group, we are proud to invest in our early talent graduate programme and strongly believe it is crucial to provide opportunities for the next generation looking to take their first step into the industry.”

Jonny Clarke, one of the six graduates, added: “I have thoroughly enjoyed my experience on the graduate programme so far. In my first rotation, I have been working with the technical team at Chasetown Civil Engineering and have had the opportunity to shadow my supervisor and increase my knowledge. After an exciting start, I’m really looking forward to seeing what the other rotations have in store.”