New sponsorship deal for football club

Burntwood-based Lesters, which is the UK’s leading independent producer of large format corrugated cases and high-performance packaging, has become a sponsorship partner at the Scholars, increasing its commitment to backing good community causes.

The company has netted a hospitality package and become key sponsors at every game, whilst discussions are already in place about how it can help the Northern Premier League team boost the profile of its first eleven and its rapidly expanding youth set-up.

There are also plans to use the club’s stadium facilities to hold regular sales meetings off-site and entertaining the firm’s growing army of clients with grassroots football.

Stephen Trow, marketing manager at Lesters, commented: “Our state-of-the-art HQ is just a mile away from Chasetown FC so when we were looking to sponsor a sporting team it made perfect sense.

“We are passionate about the community we operate in and have a strong ESG policy in place that sees us invest in developing local people, providing job opportunities and financially backing good causes within a 10-mile radius of the factory.”

He continued: “The Scholars have a fantastic set-up and, as well as building a new stand, have unveiled plans for a new artificial pitch to provide a sustainable future for the different teams that play there.

“What really impressed Lesters is the way the club backs the youth system, where there is a strong desire to bring local youngsters through and set them on their way to a semi-pro or professional career.”

Lesters has taken turnover from £8 million in 2021 to an anticipated £20m by the close of this year.

It has achieved this growth by creating an ecosystem around its core large box packaging offer that helps clients achieve cost savings and supply chain efficiencies by accessing its design and logistics services.

More than £7m has also been spent on two state-of-the-art TCY Casemakers and taking on 20 new team members from the local area.

Mr Trow said: “Chasetown FC is the latest local cause we’ve got behind having sponsored the Burntwood Wakes Festival in July, helping to fund their music stage.”

Steve Jones, chairman of Chasetown FC, saidd: “We are so passionate about building successful football teams that local people can be proud of and receiving the backing of businesses like Lesters is important to us achieving our goal.

“Non-league is a completely different ball game to life in the Premier League. Companies who get involved will get a first-hand view of the difference their support makes.”