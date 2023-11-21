Footasylum store in Black Country town centre sold by Bond Wolfe

A private investor has bought the prominent high street investment at 65 Park Street in Walsall town centre, which is currently let until July 2026 and produces a rental income of £65,000 a year.

James Mattin, managing director of Bond Wolfe, explained that the deal followed the sale of the nearby premises at 71-75 Park Street, and other investment sales of properties let to brands such as Santander and Shoezone.

Mr Mattin said: “65 Park Street is in a prominent position in a thriving shopping centre and was the perfect opportunity for the right investor.

“We are delighted to have finally got this deal over the line, continuing our successful run of sales in the town.

“This sale further demonstrates the private investor demand for income producing retail assets in secondary town locations.”

65 Park Street extends to 4,666 sq ft over the ground and first floors and is rented out to Footasylum until 2026.

Regent solicitors in Middlesex acted for the buyer, while CBTC provided legal advice for the seller.