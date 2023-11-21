Building society upgrade to Platinum Group

Founded in 1858, the Dudley Building Society, headquartered on the Waterfront, Brierley Hill, offers a range of savings accounts, mortgages, and financial services to help our members, it joins the Platinum Group after upgrading membership from gold.

The society's chief executive James Paterson said: “Dudley Building Society has been a chamber Member for a few years. Having set an ambitious new growth plan this year and recently passing the significant milestone of £600m of gross assets, the society decided to join the Platinum Group to build our network of businesses within the local community, and to play our part in supporting the communities in which we serve.

“We are a business that’s heart is in the Black Country region, and we are determined to do what we can to help the region to prosper and to support people across the region to live better lives.

“The society has already announced and is delivering on a number of significant initiatives to achieve this aim, including the expansion of its branch network to savers across the region, teamed up with a new digital platform delivered during the pandemic; introducing some of the best savings’ rates for businesses, charities and clubs in the UK and supporting local people to learn new skills and build financial confidence.

“By joining the Platinum Group, we hope that we can expand our network of local businesses to understand what’s needed to support them and understand how we can work with businesses to support the Black Country community directly.”

Gail Arnold, head of premium membership at the chamber added: “I’m delighted such a well-established business as the Dudley Building Society has joined this successful and expanding group.

“Bringing a host of benefits for sharing best practice forums and knowledge amongst its members on a host of topics, the Platinum Group has provided crucial support now for over 11 years to businesses.

"As a platform the group provides positive impact for its member businesses, providing regular meetings and confidential peer to peer discussions enabling strategic leaders to expand their networks, tackle business challenges and work together to promote the region locally and nationally.

“It is an absolute pleasure for me to work with such fantastic businesses, as I see them work together in sharing best practice meetings, challenge each other in their peer advisory group meetings, which ultimately forges strong and trusted business relationships.”