Barberry Group named second fastest growing company in the Midlands

It underlines the group’s significant impact on the Midlands and East of England's economy and its capacity for growth and innovation.

Barberry’s success was announced as part of the Fast Growth 50 index for 2023, which identifies the 50 fastest-growing companies across six nations and regions, including the Midlands and East of England.

Barberry Group managing director Henry Bellfield said: “As we celebrate Barberry’s 40th anniversary, it is enormously satisfying to be recognised as one of the leading fast-growing companies in the region. Our investment and development strategy, with a focus on sectors with strong long-term growth drivers, has been highly successful and we are looking to the future with confidence.”

Barberry Group recently posted record turnover and pre-tax profits. In the group’s most successful year to date it generated a turnover of £73.3 million and profits before tax of £17.1m for the year to the end of June.

Professor Dylan Jones-Evans obe, founder of Fast Growth 50, said: “The UK Fast Growth 50 Index demonstrates that a small number of fast growth firms such as Barberry Group make a substantial contribution to the UK’s economic landscape, providing real examples of how innovation, enterprise and sheer hard work can make a real difference in all sectors from construction to financial services to technology.

“Their incredible growth during difficult times shows that through generating wealth and jobs in their local communities, entrepreneurship is the cornerstone of regional and national prosperity. Most important of all, their success stories demonstrate the impact of ambition and adaptability, providing a blueprint for sustainable growth that will hopefully inspire others to follow a similar journey.”

This year’s Fast Growth 50 Midlands and East of England list is in partnership with UBS, the global wealth manager.

Mark Goddard, head of UK Regions at UBS Global Wealth Management, said: “Business owners and entrepreneurs are the engine of our economy, and UBS has a long history advising and connecting them on each stage of their wealth journey, helping them to unlock their potential. Led by entrepreneurial spirit and often solving some of the UK’s biggest issues, the level of talent and innovation uncovered through this year’s list shows that more needs to be done to support small businesses to strengthen local economies and give back to the local community. As the lead sponsor of this year’s Fast Growth 50, UBS is looking forward to following and supporting these businesses as they go from strength to strength.”