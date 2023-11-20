Restaurateur 'devastated' after masked man steals cash and stock - footage released

Marlon and Daynia Amikie, owners of Island Spice, a Caribbean restaurant on Lower High Street, Wednesbury, shared a video of the break-in.

Footage shows a masked and hooded man in a light-coloured tracksuit searching through a fridge in the front of house, before going off camera. He returns with a box under one arm and another in his hand, before putting everything into a large bag and taking off with it. It also shows the man filling up a large suitcase and trying to break into a till.

The restaurant is owned and run by the couple, who are both 34.

Marlon said: “We literally just invested in buying more alcohol because we have more big bookings coming up. We have been trying to adjust to the cost of living by doing promotions and taking chances, trying to survive.

“Bills are high, and we have been trying to do everything we can to prepare for the quieter days that will come in January. We are just completely taken aback.”

The man who robbed the restaurant was wearing an Adidas hoodie, pouch and mask

He thanked the community for their support, adding: “All of the staff and the community are devastated and disgusted. People are phoning us saying they are sorry that it happened, and they are disgusted that someone would do that. They are pouring their support to us. We value our customers a lot.

“We try to put on events to bring awareness to Wednesbury and have more people visit our wonderful town. We have a strong community.”

Marlon said he has even had customers call and say they recognise the man in the video, and have been victims of him themselves.

The door through which the burglar broke in

The post written by Island Bar staff read: “Last night, our deepest fears materialised as we experienced a break-in resulting in the theft of thousands of pounds worth of our stock and cash. At a time when many restaurants are grappling with challenges, this incident has dealt a severe blow to us.

"We’re profoundly devastated. Attached is an image of the suspect, and the authorities are actively investigating. If anyone has information or comes across anyone attempting to sell any spirits and 1.5 litre bottles of Bacardi rum, then please reach out to us. Your assistance is invaluable during this trying time.”

A spokesperson for West Midlands Police said it was investigating. Anyone with information, or who is approached with an offer to buy bottles of spirits, should contact the force’s Live Chat or call 101, and quote log 1093 of 16/11/23.”: “We were alerted to a burglary at a business in Lower Hill Street, Wednesbury, which is believed to have happened overnight.

“Anyone with information is asked to contact us via Live Chat on our website, or call 101, and quote log 1093 of 16/11/23.”