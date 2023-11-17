Another international brand opens at Cannock designer outlet with Black Friday deals on offer

The North Face is one of the world's leading outdoor brands.

The arrival comes just in time for Black Friday on November 24, with an opening offer of 30 per cent off when customers spend £175.

Centre manager at McArthurGlen Designer Outlet West Midlands, David Jackson, said: "We are thrilled by the arrival of such a huge international fashion brand such as The North Face to the Centre, bringing guests premium quality items at affordable prices. As the 23rd new store to open at the centre since its launch in 2021, we are very pleased by the ongoing growth of our offerings for the local community and know this will be continuing into 2024."

The centre's Black Friday Event runs from now until Monday, November 27 with a range of offers and reductions at many of the stores..

There are extended opening hours on November 24 and 2 from 9 am to 10 pm

On Thursday, November 23, the centre will also be welcoming jewellery and accessory brand Swarovski.