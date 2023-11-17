On Friday, October 27, the new showroom for Kia Wolverhampton on Penn Road, was officially unveiled to the public after seven months of construction and redevelopment.

The new features of the showroom include electric charging ports, greener technology services and a more updated, spacious interior.

Speaking about the redevelopment plans, the group's managing director, Che Watson, said: "We are really excited about this major development which will help us maintain our motoring excellence in the area with our flagship Kia dealership."

"The process has already seen the Brindley Group invest £1.5m in the last two years, with the design of the flagship site being characterised by a new wooden layout that the group hopes builds a warm inviting atmosphere."

The group remained open throughout the redevelopment process, continuing to serve customers. The group has said it is proud to welcome people back to its "renewed, eco-conscious Wolverhampton site".

The group also held an open day for the public to experience the new surroundings, with visitors receiving an exclusive tour of the new dealership and witnessing the vision of Kia's future and how the group designed it with comfort and convenience in mind.