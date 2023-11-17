Walsall nightclub up for sale with £450,000 price tag

First opened in 2015, the nightclub in Bridge Street was considered one of Walsall's premier venues and has seen thousands of revellers come through its doors.

Over the years it played host to a number of celebrities, including former The Only Way Is Essex star Pete Wicks, Love Island’s Wes Nelson, and chart-topping artist Dappy.

It was previously home to nightclub WS1 for more than 13 years, before it was revamped and renamed as Religion in March 2015.

The building goes under the hammer on November 23.

Fully licensed, the multi-use venue is currently set over three floors and features multiple bars, dance floors, seating areas and a top floor smoking terrace.

Those considering reviving the site as a nightclub can take advantage of the available lighting and sound system equipment, which can be negotiated after purchase or through a prior arrangement made before the sale.

Agents Auction House Birmingham describe the sale as a “unique development opportunity”, and the building is expected to fetch over £450,000 when it goes under the hammer next week.