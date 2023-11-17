Mayor opens new factory in Halesowen

MJ Sections in Netherton has invested around £9 million in a new facility with bigger heat treatment furnaces at Stourbridge Road, Halesowen.

Andy Street had visited the company's head office and main site at Marriott Road Industrial Estate in Cradley Road, Netherton, earlier in the year when he was briefed on the growth plans which have created more employment.

The new factory has increased MJ Sections' capacity for heat treatment by 100 per cent and for larger components by 30 per cent and dramatically reduced energy consumption.

Mr Street agreed on his earlier visit to return to see the completed factory.

MJ Sections, which started trading in 1979, also hosted the Midlands Aerospace Alliance's annual general meeting following the opening.

Commercial manager Steve Cresswell gave a presentation on the company which has 80 per cent of its turnover from aerospace including work for jet engines and defence.

Speakers included MAA chief executive Andrew Mair on the latest industry insights and plans for supporting the Midlands aerospace cluster.

Those attending were also given tours of MJ Sections' new and existing facilities at Halesowen.

MJ Sections, which specialises in sheet metal fabrication and components, also has sister company Electro Discharge at Cradley Heath.

It employs 220 across the group and the opening of the new factory and a materials testing lab is set to create more jobs as it wins new work.

The company hopes to win new work in the space sector and in power generation.