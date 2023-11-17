Hexagon Commercial Property in management buyout

Harvey Pearson has acquired Lex Allan’s shares in Hexagon Commercial Property and will lead the firm as Managing Director.

Mr Pearson joined Lex Allan Commercial in 2013 as a trainee surveyor working closely with business owner Mr Allan. After a company rebrand five years ago Harvey and Lex went into partnership and Hexagon Commercial Property was born.

The property consultancy has seen considerable and rapid growth since inception, which has enabled the team to grow along with a much larger pool of worldwide clients.

Hexagon is now one of the leading commercial property agency and management businesses in the West Midlands, acting for clients such as Calthorpe Estates, Mercia Real Estate, LCP, SEP and Western Trading Group.

The management portfolio consists of a contracted rent roll of more than £2 million per annum across the industrial, office, leisure and retail sectors.

Mr Pearson said: “The purchase represents an exciting next chapter for Hexagon. It has been a pleasure to work alongside Lex for the last 10 years and I am grateful to him for the pivotal part he has played in the Hexagon journey to date. It’s been quite the journey – joining as a trainee surveyor all those years ago to now completing this transaction.

"Due to continued expansion, we will be moving our offices shortly, with further details to be provided in due course and I am delighted that Lex will be retained as a consultant to the business.”

Mr Allen added: “In my 30 years of trading under the Lex Allan banner the journey with Harvey has been one of the most exciting chapters. Hexagon has been driven and developed by both Harvey and I, but the fundamental success of the business has been down to Harvey’s insatiable appetite to match people and property in a commercial environment where he delivers insight and innovation in equal measure. I have no doubt that Harvey and his ‘best in-class team’ will go from strength to strength and I wish them unfettered ongoing success.’’