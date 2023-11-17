Change of chief executive at pubs group Marston's

After navigating the company through the pandemic, a move to a new head office and the challenging economic conditions, Andrew Andrea has agreed with the board that he will step down as chief executive with immediate effect.

Justin Platt will take over from January 10.

Mr Andrea will be available to the business for a period to ensure a smooth handover of responsibilities.

Chairman William Rucker will support the management transition in the short interim period with the executive team reporting directly into him.

Mr Platt has more than 30 years’ experience in hospitality and consumer-facing businesses, having spent the last 12 years at Merlin Entertainments; most recently as chief strategy officer and before that in a variety of operational leadership roles.

He has a proven track record of delivering sustainable business growth through his clarity of strategic focus, a passion for enhancing customer experiences and a relentless focus on business results delivery.

Marston's says his combination of operational and strategic experience in multi-site leisure businesses equips him perfectly to lead the business through the next phase of its development.

It said that current trading remains in line with management expectations.

The group will announce its preliminary results on December 5.

Mr Rucker said: "Andrew has worked for the company for over 20 years and the board thanks him for his valuable contribution, particularly in recent times, which has been one of the most challenging for our sector. He leaves with our very best wishes.

“Looking forward, I am very pleased to be able to announce the appointment of Justin Platt whose broad consumer sector expertise, strategic acumen and prowess in customer experience at Merlin will be of great benefit to Marston’s at this stage in the company’s journey.”

Mr Andrea commented: “I am extremely proud to have navigated Marston’s out of the pandemic as a focused pub business and put in place a first-class management team who are achieving market outperformance. This is the right time for me to step down and I am confident the business is in great shape with strong future potential. I wish William, Justin and the whole team continued success in the future.”

Mr Platt said: “I am delighted to be joining Marston’s. The company has massive potential and a passionate and talented team. I am really looking forward to working with the board and the management team to deliver the sustainable business growth that will drive value for our shareholders.”