CMBC boss calls for no rise in beer duty in Autumn Statement

Paul Davies is chief executive of Wolverhampton-based Carlsberg Marston's Brewing Company, spoke out ahead of Chancellor Jeremy Hunt's speech in the House of Commons.

“Brewers across the UK have absorbed as many cost increases as possible in the last few years, and are doing everything in their power to keep beer affordable. August’s beer duty increase, which amounted to a staggering £225 million burden on our sector, has intensified the pressures on pubs and brewers to push costs up for the public," said Mr Davies.

"For the Government to continue to increase costs for our sector, while inflation remains high, will seriously damage the growth and prosperity our sector has the power to bring to communities across the country.

"The Autumn Statement is an opportunity for the Government to allow our sector to begin to thrive again, and reap the benefits that will bring, but they must act to make this happen by ruling out another increase in beer duty and extending small business rate relief," he added.