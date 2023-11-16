Car dealerships group chairman is retiring

Under Robin Brindley's leadership, Brindley Group has grown to achieve annual turnover of £300 million.

The company represents a portfolio of brands including Honda, Hyundai, Kia, Mazda, Volvo, Nissan, MG, and Maxus.

Mr Brindley said: "It has been an incredible journey overseeing the evolution of Brindley Garages over the past 60 years. The company's growth and success have been a collective effort, and I am tremendously grateful to our loyal staff and our valued customers who have been an integral part of our journey. As I pass the torch, I am confident in the leadership of my stepson Che, who has successfully overseen our recent expansion and who envisions a future of continued growth and success for the company."

He expressed his heartfelt appreciation for the dedicated staff members who have played an instrumental role in the company's achievements saying: "I extend my heartfelt gratitude to each member of our devoted team. Their hard work, dedication, and commitment have propelled Brindley Garages to the forefront of the industry. Our success is a testament to their unwavering efforts."

Brindley Group recently unveiled another milestone – a state-of-the-art Kia showroom on the Penn Road in Wolverhampton with a £2 million investment.

It opened its doors earlier this month.

Brindley, which has its head office at Penn Road, was established selling Morris cars in Codsall in 1931 by Mr Brindley's father Bill.

It now has 13 dealerships spread across Cannock, West Bromwich, Wolverhampton and Tipton. They sell more than 12,000 new and used cars annually.

Che Watson is the managing director of the group.