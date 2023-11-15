Wolverhampton business leader's plans to revive flagging city to be revealed

Henry Carver, president of Wolverhampton Business Forum, hired a team of experts to carry out an independent review on how to revive the ailing city.

He will present the findings to about 130 business leaders and other interested parties at a meeting tomorrow night.

Andy Street, elected mayor for the West Midlands, council chief executive Tim Johnson, Wolverhampton South West MP Jane Stevenson and former MP Rob Marris will all attend.

Mr Carver, who is managing director of Carvers Building Supplies in the city, said a number of council officials had also asked to attend the meeting.

"We're presenting the findings to our group first, to get the feedback," he said.

"If there is broad approval, we will then take them to the council."

Mr Carver has called for the upper floors of buildings in the city to be converted to residential use.

He has also voiced concerns about the deteriorating condition of the former Beatties department store.

The Express & Star revealed last month that plans to redevelop the store for flats and retail use are now in doubt after the owner of the building had been placed in receivership.

Wolverhampton Council had already begun enforcement proceedings against SSYS Beatties over the deteriorating condition of the building.

Mr Carver said the council should consider intervening to help with the redevelopment. But if that were not possible, he said it might be better to allow the building to be demolished than remain empty for a prolonged period.