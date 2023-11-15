Chicken King backs Coronation food project

‘Chicken King’ Ranjit Singh Boparan, the president and owner of Birmingham-based food manufacturing giant 2 Sisters Food Group, met King Charles at the launch of the project.

Joined by other senior leaders from the UK food industry on November 14 – the King's 75th birthday – Mr Boparan pledged additional support following his recent announcement with partners Marks & Spencer and food charity Fareshare to provide a million meals for those in need before Christmas.

2 Sisters Food Group has some of its chicken processing factories in West Bromwich and Wolverhampton.

The food project encourages major supermarkets and food manufacturers to join FareShare's innovative Alliance Manufacturing programme to redistribute even more surplus food to charities nationwide.

Mr Boparan’s entire food empire – which ranges from chicken production, ready meals, Bernard Matthews and Elkes Biscuits – will provide millions of equivalent meals food using surplus products and leveraging critical support from across his supply chain.

Bilston-born Mr Boparan, aged 57, said: “This project is a testament to the King and signals a significant step-up in the way our sector can support those in need. We’re leveraging the power of a formidable alliance of manufacturers and retailers never seen before, and I am delighted to be able to play a big role in delivering meals for those who most need it.

“It is astonishing to realise that in the UK in 2023 people are struggling to feed themselves at a level not seen before. This cannot be right. It’s our moral responsibility to come together and drive change at this difficult time. Nobody should be going to sleep on an empty stomach. This is just the start of a journey and I’ll be working with my partner customers, Fareshare and the IGD to ensure we grow this initiative in the months ahead.”

The Alliance Manufacturing programme seeks to unlock more surplus food for redistribution by bringing project members together to share their surplus, underutilised and donated resources in all forms – food, packaging, labour hours, and factory/distribution capacity.

George Wright, chief executive of FareShare, said: "The response from the food industry leaders and their teams has been incredible. I shared the idea with them, and they've really taken it on, working together to make it a reality. The food is already getting to our charities – school clubs, community centres and a whole spectrum of support services – and with so many families impacted by the cost-of-living crisis, it is making a difference already. We are all incredibly grateful to them."