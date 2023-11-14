Young Staffordshire entrepreneurs can get grants of up to £2,000

The support is being offered to business owners aged 18-30 through The Community Foundation for Staffordshire, on behalf of the SWEF (South West Enterprise Fund) organisation which aims to produce 500 entrepreneurs across the UK every year.

The scheme is open to companies and sole traders that have been in business for two years or less, and they must produce evidence of significant steps taken to get their business off the ground and demonstrate a financial need for the grant.

The funds will only be available for stock, equipment and materials, product development, one-off costs for developments plus rent or business-related bills.

The scheme is particularly keen to support those who are not in education, employment or training.

Successful applicants will also have access to an online business forum with other organisations that have been awarded a grant, giving them the opportunity to exchange ideas, experiences and learn from one another.

Leanne Macpherson, head of programmes at The Community Foundation, said invited interested parties to get touch before making their applications, to ensure they were the best they could be.

She said: “Starting a business is challenging emotionally and financially and we hope this scheme will help make that leap of faith into entrepreneurship that little bit easier."

More information is available on the website staffordshire.foundation/grants/grants-for-individuals/swef