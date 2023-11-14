New KFC opens at city shopping centre creating 30 jobs

The fast-food chain has opened its first restaurant in the city at the Three Spires Shopping Centre for delivery and walk-in customers.

The restaurant will also take part in KFC’s food redistribution scheme with FareShare.

The new KFC in Lichfield

Launched in 2022, the programme sees FareShare link charities and community groups with their local KFC, through FareShare Go, advising them of any food available to collect.

This ensures food is donated to those that need it most in the area, whilst preventing food waste.

The restaurant is working with St Giles Hospice, to which it provided a £1,000 donation on opening day, as well as working to support the community through a range of litter picks.

General manager, Mikey Csillag, said: “We’re really excited to be opening our new Lichfield restaurant, answering the call to locals who have wanted a KFC to become part of their community.

"Not only are we providing everyone’s favourite fried chicken, but we’re also giving back to the community by delivering new jobs to the area, whilst supporting food donation schemes and local litter picks."