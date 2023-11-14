Chamber seeks views of Black Country firms

It is currently copiling its economic survey for the final quarter of 2023.

The findings from the Black Country also feed into the British Chambers of Commerce's quarterly economic survey.

Each quarter more than 6,000 businesses nationally are questioned on a range issues, including domestic sales and orders, export sales and orders, employment prospects, investment, recruitment difficulties, cashflow, confidence and price pressures.

The Bank of England’s Monetary Policy Committee uses the QES as one of its key benchmarks when setting interest rates.

Black Country Chamber policy officer Gemma Edwards said: “At a local level, the QES is an important source for us at the chamber to review performance, concerns, and views of our businesses.

“We can use this data when meeting with local MPs and council leaders to develop economic strategies and policies to promote and enhance growth and enterprise.

“But we can’t do this without Black Country businesses – so we strongly encourage all businesses, whether chamber members or not, to complete the survey every quarter. It takes less than five minutes, and the information produced is invaluable.”

The Black Country Chamber’s own third quarter research showed firms were still struggling to recruit and are still battling with rising labour costs.

The survey can be completed online at blackcountrychamber.co.uk/campaigns-projects/quarterly-economic-survey