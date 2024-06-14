Ladder for the Black Country: Awards shortlist revealed

Organised by the Pathway Group, attendees were welcomed with an opening speech from the awards’ founder and Pathway Group chief executive Safaraz Ali, followed by last year’s apprentice of the year award winner Joseph Lennox from HMRC.

Joseph spoke about the impact the win has had on his career over the past eight months, having since been invited to Downing Street on numerous occasions and speaking at the Annual Apprenticeship Conference in front of 1,200 people.

This year the awards received a record-breaking number of nominations, with more than 450 apprentices, employers, and learning providers put forward. This was reflected by the awards’ largest shortlist to date, with 142 apprentices, 46 employers, 14 learning providers and eight universities making it through to the finals.

Promoting social mobility, diversity, inclusion and equity, The Multicultural Apprenticeship Awards aims to showcase those who are working hard to overcome adversity and achieve their goals through apprenticeships.

Founded in 2015, over the past nine years the awards have been able to recognise over 2,000 outstanding apprentices from diverse backgrounds across the UK.

The event was also streamed online, with hundreds of viewers tuning in live to join in with the celebration.

Winners will be announced on Friday, November 1 at The Vox Conference Venue at Resorts World, Birmingham.

For more information and to view the full shortlist visit: https://multiculturalapprenticeshipawards.co.uk