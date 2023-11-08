Staffordshire mother and daughter living their dream running bridal shop together

Victoria and Eva Woodberry have raised a glass to the opening of their new boutique bridal shop.

Victoria, 48, and Eva, 19, from Milford, started Eva Victoria Bridal on October 1 this year, realising their joint long-term ambitions.

The new boutique on Stone Cross, Penkridge, offers bespoke services from modern bridal to prom and evening wear.

Victoria said: "It's been fantastic since we opened, it has. It's been great working with my daughter. It's one of those things we never planned on doing, but this opportunity came along and we just decided to go for it.

"We are loving every second of it. We have renovated this lovely building and the feedback we have got from the public since we opened has been brilliant. Everyone is so happy. It's been lovely."

Victoria (left) and Eva Woodberry have opened up a bridal shop in Penkridge called Eva Victoria Bridal

Victoria said they have been complimented on the shop's relaxed approach and their 'nothing is too much' attitude.

"People do love the fact that we are a mother-and-daughter team, lot of daughters come in with the mothers so they find it quite relatable to see us both.

"Every piece of feedback we have received so far has said that we are quite relaxed and that nothing is too much for us."

Victoria, who used to model wedding dresses in her early 20s, started the business providing offers on made-to-order and off-the-peg options from designers including Dando London, Eddy K Italia and Romantica.

Victoria continued: "We have lots of plans coming up and lots of bridal offers to come into place through the months.

"We will also look to extend our bridal range over the next 12 to 18 months which will allow us to offer more to our community."

For more information on available offers, and to inquire about a fitting, visit evavictoria.wedding.