ELM opens new headquarters in Stafford

Renovations have been completed on the Grade II listed building at The Green, built in 1840, completing a £1 million investment from the company in facilities in the county town.

ELM Group chairman Martin Lennon said: “I grew up in the town and we are delighted to have the opportunity to locate into this historic building as we continue our growth. We established ELM in Stafford with the aim of building a scientific agency bringing high quality jobs to the town, and our success has now allowed us to prepare to grow further.

"An aim during this development was to work with local companies as much as possible, as a result we have worked with some amazing people including Re-Stor windows, Asset Solutions, Stafford Joinery, EBY Marketing, PC Group and EPX Technical as we sought to develop modern offices while ensuring we maintained the unique character of the building.

"I am especially proud of two charitable partnerships we have developed with our signage being developed by Better Pathways, a mental health charity in Birmingham, and we have been able to house local charity A Child Of Mine.”

Councillor Cooper said: “It is great to see companies investing in the town providing local jobs but also using our local connectivity to have employees coming in from Stoke, Cheshire and even London. It is also amazing to learn that from a base here in Stafford our talented residents provide educational materials for doctors that have been accessed from over 150 countries in the last year, while also taking opportunities to support local business and charities."

ELM group work in a number of areas from developing education programmes for doctors and supporting plans for reimbursement of new medicines to executive training and web development.

Chief operating officer Mary Walker added “ELM has grown well since it started just a few years ago and this move will create space to bring high skill jobs to Stafford as well as creating opportunities for apprentices in business, finance and web design."