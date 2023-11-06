Dudley Building Society's great book give-away to celebrate milestone

After recently reaching the milestone of £600 million in total assets as a business, the society has pledged to donate 600 financial education books to schools, colleges, and libraries.

It says the project forms part of its wider initiative to empower local people to take control of their financial futures.

James Paterson, chief executive officer at Dudley Building Society, said the organisation recognised the importance of financial literacy and was committed to fostering financial confidence within the region.

In order to support with this goal, he said the society will be donating a range of financial education books that cater to various age groups, focusing on a number of financial topics. It is also on the lookout for local schools and colleges that would benefit from the donation.

Mr Paterson said: "We are proud to have reached the milestone of £600 million in assets.

"However, our success doesn't just end with the numbers – it's about giving back to the communities that we serve.

"Financial education is a vital life skill, and we want to ensure that local people have access to the knowledge they need to make informed decisions about their finances. We want to empower people to make informed financial decisions from an early age."

Local schools and colleges interested in receiving a donation of financial education books are encouraged to get in touch with Dudley Building Society by emailing community@dudleybuildingsociety.co.uk.