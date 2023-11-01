Vista Planning submitted the application on September 5, proposing that the plot for the former 3D Kitchens on Mucklow Hill should be used for "a new coffee house/restaurant with drive-thru and a separate convenience retail store", as well as a separate single-storey building to house a small Asda Local store.

While plans to demolish the current building have already been approved, Dudley Council has rejected Vista Planning's application due to a number of issues, including "significant highways safety concerns for all road users".

Dozens of residents had objected, citing concerns about traffic and the proximity of a local school.

Head of planning at Dudley Council, Carl Mellor, also said the proposed development had failed to demonstrate that suitable protections would be in place " to protect the amenities of nearby neighbours from associated noise and disturbance, light and air pollution, to the detriment of their amenities and quality of life".

The development had previously been called "an accident waiting to happen" by one worried resident on social media who was concerned about speeding drivers going over the nearby island.

One of the objections sent to Dudley Council said: "We have a huge traffic problem on the island at the top of Long Lane. Cars queue for some time in each direction at busy times. It is almost impossible to get out of Greenhill Road to turn onto Long Lane.

"We have Leasowes High School just metres away and it's not going to be safe for students on food trying to get to and from school.

"The traffic is so bad on Long Lane at busy times that cars race around Greenhill Road to avoid the queues. This proposed development will just add further problems to an already overstretched area."

Another said: "There is already a supermarket (Asda) and a Starbucks less than a mile from this location that has good access and parking facilities. Adding a further location so close, even one that will open longer hours, does not offer any real additional benefit to local residents.

"The proposed location is already a traffic hotspot, causing significant traffic issues during peak periods, adding the development to the existing issues without significant alteration to roadway and traffic management would seem inappropriate."

They went on to say: "There is a high school with close proximity to the proposed development, the existing crossing facilities often prove inadequate for children walking to and from school.

"Adding the additional traffic burden of this development without addressing the existing issues would seem inappropriate."

Two statements of support for the development were sent to Dudley Council, with one saying: "It will create jobs and a social hub for local residents."