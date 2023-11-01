Former BHS store in Walsall sold for £750,000

It is the latest in a series of significant sales in the town by commercial agents Bond Wolfe.

The store in Park Street was sold off market to an undisclosed private investor.

The 35,380 sq ft building at 71-75 Park Street, Walsall, is currently let to Retail Multiples (Walsall) until 2029.

James Mattin, managing director at Bond Wolfe, said: “We are delighted to have continued our successful run of town centre investment sales in Walsall town centre as part of our wider investment sales drive.

“This sale reaffirms the confidence in Walsall town centre, and we look forward to announcing further pipeline sales imminently.”

Ryan Lynch of commercial property agents Siddall Jones represented the buyer, with law firm Clark Brookes Turner Cary in West Bromwich acting for the seller, while solicitors Kapasi & Co acted for the buyer.

The sale is part of a series of investment deals, on and off market, that Bond Wolfe has negotiated in the Midlands this year as investor appetite for solid returns continues to drive demand.