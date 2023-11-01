£1m win for West Midlands Premium Bond holder

The £1 million Bond number drawn was 060PS313350.

The winner has a holding of £5,050 in Premium Bonds and purchased their winning Bond in May 2000. They become the fifth jackpot winner from the West Midlands.

Premium Bonds prize winners are notified when they win a prize, but sometimes people move or change their contact details without letting NS&I know – this can lead to unclaimed prizes if they have opted to receive prizes by cheque.

In the West Midlands, there are 52,279 unclaimed prizes worth £1,594,450. The largest unclaimed prize in the West Midlands is worth £10,000, from the April 2022 draw and the oldest unclaimed prize is from the December 1962 prize draw for £25.

Andrew Westhead, NS&I retail director, said: “Congratulations to our two £1 million jackpot winners this month – we hope they enjoy planning how to use their tax-free winnings.

“This month more than 5.7 million prizes worth more than £471 million were drawn, including 90 people who have won £100,000. Premium Bonds holders can quickly check if they have won this month in a variety of ways. The quickest and easiest ways to check if you are a winner are by using our prize checker app, checking our website or just asking your Alexa.”

Premium Bonds are one of the nation's most popular savings products. They are available with a minimum investment of £25.

The best way for customers to ensure they receive their prizes is to have them automatically paid directly into their bank account or reinvested into more Premium Bonds. More than nine in ten prizes are now paid this way as it is quicker and more secure than waiting for a cheque.

Premium Bonds holders can check to see if they have won a prize in November’s prize draw from Thursday, November 2 by using the nsandi.com prize checker, the official prize checker app or their Alexa-enabled device. Customers will need their Premium Bonds holder’s number to use the website and their NS&I number or holder’s number to check via the prize checker app. At the same time, they can check for any unclaimed prizes owed to them.