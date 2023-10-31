New £2m Wolverhampton car showroom opens

The new showroom

It was officially unveiled to the public on Friday, October 27, after seven months of construction and redevelopment.

The dealership on Penn Road remained open throughout the redevelopment so as to continue serving its customers.

Greener technology has been put in throughout the building.

In the last two years Brindley Group has invested more £1.5m into the likes of additional charging points and solar panels, ensuring they are ready for the growing popularity of electric vehicles.

The design of the new Brindley Kia Wolverhampton showroom offers more room and a spacious layout and multiple sales desks to assist customers.

Che Watson, the group’s managing director, said “We are really excited about this major development which will help us maintain our reputation for motoring excellence in the area with our flagship Kia dealership”.

An event on November 16t is being held for members of the public to attend the dealership and tour the new state-of-the-art premises.

It will see the unveiling of the all-electric, Kia EV9 7-seater sports utility vehicle.

The dealership is offering two time slots for this exclusive event – 4pm to 5pm and 6pm to 7pm.

The Wolverhampton Kia showroom has been a Brindley Group site since 1997.

The site is one of two Kia dealerships represented by Brindley Group, the other is in Tipton.

Brindley is one of the largest family owned car dealer groups in the West Midlands. Its head office has moved from Penn Road to a new seven-acre site at Featherstone that serves as both a car preparation and storage centre. It is also home to the group’s fleet department which has grown massively and now supplies more than 4,000 cars a year to customers all over the UK.

Other franchises represented by the group over 11 sites are Honda, Hyundai, MG, Volvo, Nissan, Mazda and Maxus.