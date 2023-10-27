Ladder for the Black Country: Ladder date at veterans' fair

The event takes place at Millennium Point in Birmingham

This joint West Midlands Combined Authority and Veterans Advisory and Pensions Committee event, which runs between 10 am and 2pm, will bring together hundreds of Armed Forces personnel or veterans who are seeking to transition into civilian employment.

There are more than 150,000 veterans living within the West Midlands. In the WMCA conurbation alone, there are an estimated 76,000, of which more than 21,500 are of working age. Despite possessing a huge array of transferable skills, the transition to civilian life can present challenges to the Armed Forces community.

The fair will provide an opportunity for employers and veterans to engage, network, and grow.

Raking place in the build up to the Act of Remembrance, it will act as a key demonstration of the region’s commitment to service and veteran communities.