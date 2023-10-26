Cafe is the 'Beez Kneez' as three-star food rating jumps up to five

Michelle Kneller, owner of Beez Kneez Cafe, Willenhall, celebrates getting five star hygiene rating

Owners at the Beez Kneez Cafe were left feeling down when they were handed a three-star rating in April last year, just days after opening.

However, they are now celebrating a five-star rating in their most recent inspection, with the owners saying they feel "vindicated" for the hard work they have put in.

Michelle Kneller, owner of the cafe in Church Street, Wednesfield, along with her daughter Holly, said: "We are so pleased. We have gone from a three-star rating to five stars. When I first took it over the health inspector turned up and we were a bit all over the place.

"When we bought this place it was completely empty. We have done a lot of painting and cleaning and we have deep-cleaned the whole area. We have also bought new equipment as we have gone along.

"The customers really love it, they have all said well done and said how good it looks. They are really happy with it."

The cafe owners said they had started the business with almost no money, slowly buying more equipment as they went on.

Michelle continued: "It's a real sense of pride. I have always worked for other people, it is really nice that I get to have something for myself to feel proud about.

"When we started this place it was a bit run down, it's a very old building, almost like an old cottage, getting it all sorted was a lot of hard work honestly.

"It's been about 18 months since me and my daughter Holly opened this cafe and I hope that I will get to pass it on to my grandkids when they leave school."