National Grid’s battery storage substation officially launched

Andy Street, centre, at the National Grid Bustleholme substation

EDF Renewables UK has announced the launch of its Bustleholme facility which it describes as a "key step" in creating a greener energy system in the region.

Connected to the transmission network at National Grid’s Bustleholme substation, which borders Walsall, the new system will store power that has been generated during periods of oversupply, such as when it is windy.

This energy will then be released back into the national electrical network when there is a greater need for it.

In creating a balance between supply and demand, it will allow for an increase in the resilience of the electricity system and for more renewable energy to come onto the grid, which will in turn reduce the carbon emissions created in the region and support sustainable economic growth.

Andy Street and Matthew Boulton, director of solar storage and private wire at EDF Renewables

Andy Street, Mayor of the West Midlands, took a trip to the new 50-megawatt battery storage facility – which has been under construction since October 2021 – on Friday to celebrate its grand opening.

Mr Street said: "Our region was the birthplace of the Industrial Revolution and today the West Midlands finds itself at the forefront of the Green Industrial Revolution.

"Green energy sources will play a vital role in helping us to honour our West Midlands 2041 (WM2041) Net Zero commitment and reliable battery storage – for when the wind isn’t blowing or the sun isn’t shining – is essential if we are to harness the full potential of renewable energy.

"This EDF Renewables Bustleholme announcement will upgrade battery storage capability in our region and showcase the benefits to local people and businesses that a low carbon future can deliver."

Andy Street

Alongside a second battery site which is set to go live in Coventry in November, EDF Renewables UK has said the developments could "supercharge" the "green transport revolution" in the West Midlands by helping to create mass-scale, rapid electric vehicle (EV) charging.

It is hoped that the Bustleholme development would encourage a greater take-up of electric vehicles in the region which could lead to improved air quality.

This could be particularly impactful in Sandwell as a region designated as an Air Quality Management Area due to poor air quality caused by traffic and industrial emissions.

EDF Renewables' new lithium-ion battery storage facility in Bustleholme

Matthew Boulton, director of solar, storage and private wire at EDF Renewables UK, added: "Battery storage is essential as we move away from fossil fuels so we are delighted to be bringing our Bustleholme facility online.

"As more of our lives are powered by electricity – from heating to cars – our energy system is changing, and batteries are an important part of the solution, helping to balance supply and demand as we bring more renewables onto the grid.

"Having more of our electricity generated renewably from home-grown sources will lead to lower bills and greater energy security.