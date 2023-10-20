£250,000 brewing investment at launched at Smethwick brewery

Fropm left: Cen Hayward, Myles Hennelly, John Spellar, Paran Sandhu, Baron Wayne Davenport and Ian Robinson

It will increase production and consistency and help with energy costs for Davenports Brewery in New Street, Smethwick.

The installation of the new equipment and digitisation took 12 weeks and required remedial work to the floor and surrounding area.

Brewing beer uses lots of energy and water. Head brewer Paran Sandhu explained: “In a bid to save money and meet sustainability standards, the new brewing equipment is also fully digitised which allows us to collect and monitor data to understand and work on energy consumption and savings.

"We were running at capacity with our old equipment, which did not fully satisfy the demand of our own pubs and 'Beer at Home' customers, let alone enquiries and orders from customers of the brewery. The new equipment will help with quality and consistency and increases our volume capability which all work towards satisfying demand and growth.”

Whilst the installation process was underway, Davenports’ pubs sold out of its own-label ales and had to ‘manage customers’ expectations’ as Cen Hayward, sales director explains: “We’re organising great promotional activity in our pubs to highlight to our valued customers that our ales are back and ready to be enjoyed, the pub staff are all very relieved indeed.”

On a visit to the new facility, Warley MP John Spellar declared the new equipment launched and ready for brewing, unveiling a plaque in honour of the occasion.

He said: “Davenports’ ale had a guest spot in the prestigious ‘Strangers’ Bar’ at the House of Commons, and within days it sold out. It was incredibly popular and is a fine example of the brand's appeal across the country.”

Davenports also owns a chain of pubs and has added several new venues to their portfolio already this year, with more to be announced.

Marketing director Katie McPhilimey added; “Davenports are adding great venues to the portfolio on a regular basis having started the year with The Littleton Arms, an award-winning venue in Penkridge which sits within our Boutique Collection whilst the ‘Pub & Kitchens’ division has also made some strong acquisitions.