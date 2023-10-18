An industrial strategy is needed says chambers chief

From left: Matthew Daly, Crissie Rushton, Shevaun Haviland, Sarah Moorhouse, Gareth Jones and Vikki Potts at the lunch

Shevaun Haviland was guest speaker at the Black Country Chamber of Commerce's annual leaders' lunch.

She said that chambers had been looking for some time for the Government to put in place a long term economic strategy.

"Such a long term plan is something we are not going to get before the general election," she warned.

She told guests at the Mercure Birmingham West Hotel in West Bromwich that chambers of commerce were fundamental to the UK's business agenda.

The BCC, formed in 1860 now takes in 53 chambers and 60,000 members in the UK,

"With a rapidly approaching general election it has never been a more important time for the business voice to be heard," she stressed,

On the scrapping of the northern leg of HS2 from Birmingham, Ms Haviland said: "Some of the things the Government has announced recently seem to be about winning a general election rather than driving the economy.

"HS2 is about adding capacity so existing lines can take more freight and get lorries off the road."

She said the entire chambers network had been united in wanting to see the full project delivered to improve the UK's infrastructure.

She said the Government was engaging with chambers but they were not seeing enough action.

"The Labour Party is holding its policies and they are coming out in stages. What we have heard from Keir Starmer have been good things about a partnership with business."

Ms Haviland, who has been in post for two-and-a-half years, said recruitment was the number one thing holding business back currently.

She said 70 per cent of businesses were having trouble finding enough people and people with the right skills.

Chamber chief executive Sarah Moorhouse, who has just marked her first year in office, told guests: "Times are tough for business."

She said that chamber members were in a time of great change including the aftermath of Brexit and the ongoing transition to net zero.

She warned that the future would continue to be challenging with issues like the struggle to recruit enough skilled staff

"The chamber is a champion of all businesses alike," she stressed.

The chief executive said the chamber would engage with members businesses to ensure they had the skilled staff for the future that would help them grow and diversify.

She said that the newly launched Business Commission West Midlands was laying out a road map for growth.

"It is time for a fundamental re-set in what local businesses need to fulfill their growth potential.

"Business Commission West Midlands will give a meaningful voice for our local business community," she added.

Jonathan Dudley, managing partner of the Midlands office of Crowe in Oldbury, said there was a need for a dedicated cabinet minister for manufacturing.

"The UK is the eighth largest manufacturer in the world. The most important thing the BCC should be saying is we have got to have a dedicated minister for manufacturing."

Martin Dudley, of Dudley manufacturer Thomas Dudley told Ms Haviland that he believed the biggest issue for chamber members was improving productivity.

Richard Bate from Wolverhampton-based Goldilock urged action to address the technical skills gap and the problem of big industry "hoovering up" talent.

Terry Monckton, chief executive of Kingswinford-based Simworx said he wanted to see the Government give more support to small and medium-sized manufacturers to help them export.

Ms Haviland said the Government needed to use the chamber network to give that support.

"Every time I see the trade minister that is what we talk about, but I have met five different trade ministers so far," she added,

She said she hoped to see more support on trade in the forthcoming Autumn Statement from Chancellor the Exchequer Jeremy Hunt.