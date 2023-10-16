Brewing partnership for Carlsberg Marston's to create 100 new jobs

CMBC delivers to pubs across the country

The partnership will see an increased presence for Wolverhampton-based Carlsberg Marston’s Brewing Company's (CMBC) premium beer brands including Brooklyn Pilsner and Birrificio Angelo Poretti across Stonegate’s pub estate.

CMBC will become Stonegate Group’s new logistics partner, managing all keg and cask deliveries to Stonegate Group’s managed pubs.

From next spring CMBC will become Stonegate's logistics partner.

CMBC and Stonegate Group are working together closely to ensure a smooth logistics transition. This agreement will also increase the availability of CMBC’s premium beer portfolio across Stonegate’s managed estate.

This expansion of CMBC’s in-house logistics network will see 29 new vehicles added to the company’s fleet, as well as investment in capacity at a number of depots nationally.

The move is expected to create the new jobs within logistics, including in distribution and warehousing.

Formed in 2010, Stonegate Group, which has its head office in Solihull, operates 4,500 sites across the country. Their managed businesses are a familiar presence on UK high streets, including well-known premium chains such as Slug & Lettuce, Social Pub & Kitchen, Be at One and Craft Union.

Paul Davies, chief executive of CMBC, said: “This is a momentous agreement for both CMBC and Stonegate Group, securing a long-term partnership to deliver a range of our fantastic beer brands into thousands of Stonegate Group’s excellent pubs. We are extremely proud to become Stonegate Group’s lead logistics partner and our entire logistics team are excited to work closely with them over the coming years to ensure we deliver a fantastic experience to landlords and drinkers across the country.”