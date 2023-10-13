Notification Settings

Digging begins for giant interchange

By John CorserPenkridgeBusinessPublished:

The first spades have entered the ground to create a major new rail freight interchange serving the West Midlands.

The 734-acre West Midlands Interchange is just off the M6 at Gailey and on the West Coast main line.

The first phase will see six huge units of up to 920,817 sq ft being constructed for use by logistics operators.

It is a joint venture between Oxford Properties and Logistics Capital Partnerts who acquired the site in 20221.

They are investing more than £1 billion in the project which will deliver eight million sq ft of commercial space when all three phases are completed. It is expected to provide 8,500 new jobs.

Among those at Thursday's ground-breaking ceremony were James Markby, Managing Director at LCP, James Boadle, Head of Logistics and European strategy at Oxford Properties, David Heywood, chief executive of South Staffordshire District Council and council leader Councillor Roger Lees.

Construction firm Winvic has been appointed on the first phase of the construction.

The interchange will be served by its own bus service and will also have 109 acres of community parkland.

