Work begins on Stafford homes development

By John Corser

Work has started on a new development in Stafford that will deliver 102 new homes in the county town.

One of the house styles planned for Horton;s Keep
One of the house styles planned for Horton;s Keep

Charles Church, part of Persimmon, is building a mix of two, three, four and five-bedroom homes at the Burleyfields development. It will be known as Horton’s Keep.

The site will bring a number of Section 106 financial contributions to the area which will go towards improving environmental, educational, recreational and community services as well as highways enhancements.

Daniel Hassall, managing director at Charles Church West Midlands said: “We are delighted that works have commenced on our development in Burleyfields which is going to deliver a range of houses for the local community.

“With these homes being developed under our Charles Church brand, Horton’s Keep will offer a range of higher-end luxury properties for those looking to settle in Stafford. We look forward to launching our sales office in the coming months.”

Outline planning permission was granted in May and the build is expected to take just over two years, with the first plots available now.”

John Corser

By John Corser

