The Desi pub owned by the same family for 45 years that's popular with football fans

As pubs continue to battle the cost of living crisis, the Express & Star continues its Love Your Local series which celebrates our local inns.

Love Your Local: The Vine, Roebuck Street, West Bromwich. Pictured is owner Suki Patel.. The Vine in West Bromwich is a pub owned by a family that have amassed over 45 years of ownership.